SOBR Safe, Inc.: Established Monitoring Provider Acquires SOBRsafe Products to Expand Justice and Behavioral Health Customer Base

Lake Erie Interlock Now Empowered to Service Probation Officers, Treatment Centers, Sober Living and More

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that Lake Erie Interlock, Inc. has made an initial purchase of both SOBRcheck and SOBRsure devices. With these solutions, Lake Erie Interlock has further diversified and expanded its service offering in Ohio, making available point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure) across the state.

The Front-Line Perspective

"Since our founding in 1993, our main focus has been on serving customers dealing with the aftermath of alcohol-related problems," stated Lake Erie Interlock President Richard Friedman. "Unfortunately, we often come across familiar faces time and time again. Our goal is to support people in avoiding relapse and staying true to their commitment to sobriety. We're excited to partner with a company that can help end recidivism. SOBRcheck will ensure that probation officers, counselors, treatment center staff and sober living home staff receive alcohol testing results in real-time. SOBRsure provides a discreet alternative to the degrading stigma of a bulky ankle monitor or being subjected to breathalyzer tests. SOBRsafe's technology is a transformational advancement that propels our business into the future."

---

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

Safe Harbor Statement

