Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
02.04.24
21:50 Uhr
2,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.04.2024 | 08:31
Global Ports Holding PLC: 50-year agreement signed for Liverpool Cruise Port

DJ 50-year agreement signed for Liverpool Cruise Port 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
50-year agreement signed for Liverpool Cruise Port 
03-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
50-year agreement signed for Liverpool Cruise Port 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to 
announce that it has signed a 50-year agreement with Peel Ports Group's subsidiary, The Mersey Docks And Harbour 
Company Ltd, to operate cruise services at Liverpool Cruise Port. GPH expects to take over operations of the port in 
April 2024. 
The City of Liverpool is one of the UK's most visited cities, offering tourists significant opportunities to engage in 
the arts, especially music, architecture and, of course, its historic football teams. 
Liverpool Cruise Port is well-positioned to participate in the growing Northern European and British and Irish cruise 
markets. It has good airport connectivity, with two international airports within an hour's drive, providing 
significant potential to act as a gateway to the Northern European and Round Britain Cruise Markets for American and 
European passengers, as well as being well-positioned to act as a home port for the domestic passenger market. 
Port investment 
As part of this agreement, GPH will pay certain upfront charges, and (in certain circumstances) annual charges, in each 
case, the terms of which are confidential. Liverpool Cruise Port has the potential for significant growth in passenger 
volumes. However, the port is currently unable to satisfy demand on some days due to berthing and infrastructure 
restrictions. 
Subject to the granting of the appropriate permits and licenses, GPH plans to invest up to GBP25 million in the ports 
infrastructure, which all stakeholders believe should act as a catalyst to unlock the future potential. This investment 
will include the addition of a new floating dock that will increase capacity and allow for the simultaneous berthing of 
two 300-metre ships and over 7,000 passengers a day. This investment will also see the construction of a new terminal 
building that will enhance the passenger experience and provide waterfront retail and hospitality offerings that will 
cater not just to cruise travellers, but also to local tourists and residents. 
In 2023, Liverpool Cruise Port welcomed 102 cruise ships and over 186k passengers. This is expected to increase to over 
200k passengers in 2024 and exceed 300k per annum once the infrastructure works are completed. 
 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 313105 
EQS News ID:  1871839 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
