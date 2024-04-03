Tesla's electric vehicle (EV) sales are plummeting, but its energy storage business is surging, with more than 4 GWh deployed in the first quarter of 2024 alone. Tesla's energy generation and storage business is booming, despite a dramatic slowdown in its EV sales. The company has reported its highest energy storage quarterly figures on record this week, with a cumulative 4,053 MWh of energy storage capacity deployed in the first quarter of 2024. It was the first time ever for Tesla to include its energy storage figures in a quarterly breakdown, which is usually reserved for vehicle production ...

