

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's social networking platform X, formerly Twitter, appointed an internal employee Kylie McRoberts as the new head of safety, amid mounting complaints about misinformation and hateful speech on the site.



'When we say safety and freedom of speech can and must coexist on X - we mean it. And the safety team works tirelessly, day and night, across the globe to make that happen,' CEO Linda Yaccarino said.



As the head of security, McRoberts would oversee content policies and rules, and would be responsible for developing new products, tools, and features to protect the platform and community, maintaining safety policies, and enhancing enforcement methodology and operations.



'McRoberts has been instrumental in our recent progress towards achieving unparalleled safety and security for our platform. During her time at X, she has led initiatives to increase transparency in our moderation practices,' X announced on the platform.



McRoberts will be the third executive to take this position after Musk's takeover of Twitter for $44 billion in 2022. The first executive, Yoel Roth, resigned weeks after the takeover due to the billionaire's policies regarding misinformation and hateful speech, whereas the second executive Ella Irwin resigned in June.



Before joining X, McRoberts held a cybersecurity-related role at Google.



X has also hired Yale Cohen, a former executive of Publicis Media, to prioritize the safety of advertisers on the platform, following the exit of many advertising giants including Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), Lionsgate and IBM (IBM), from the social media site citing influx of antisemitic content.



