Donnerstag, 04.04.2024

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
04.04.24
08:08 Uhr
7,950 Euro
-0,350
-4,22 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.04.2024 | 10:54
113 Leser
Bodycote Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

4 April 2024


Bodycote plc

(the Company)

Annual Report and Accounts

Further to the Company's announcement of Full Year Results 2023 issued on 15 March 2024, Bodycote plc announces that it has today published its 2023 Annual Report and Accounts (2023 Annual Report) and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting (2024 AGM Notice).

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R copies of the 2023 Annual Report and the 2024 AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Company also confirms that, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5, is available in unedited full text within the 2023 Annual Report available on the National Storage Mechanism.

These documents have also been mailed or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com.

The Company's 2024 AGM is scheduled to be held at 10:30am on Thursday 30 May 2024 at Hilton London Metropole, 225 Edgware Road, London W2 1JU.

For further information, please contact:

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340


© 2024 PR Newswire
