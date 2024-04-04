Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Svitzer Group A/S

On 22 March 2024 A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S convened the Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S. The Board of Directors of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S proposes that the demerger of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S as described in the demerger plan of 22 March 2024 be completed by transfer of the towage and marine services activities in Svitzer A/S to a new company, Svitzer Group A/S, which will be established as part of the demerger. Subject to approval by the general meeting, the demerger will be completed, , upon registration of the demerger with the Danish Business Authority. The new company - Svitzer Group A/S - is expected to be registered with the Danish Business Authority on 26 April 2024. Last day of trading in A.P. Møller Mærsk A/S' shares including the towage and marine services activities in Svitzer A/S is expected to be 29 April 2024 and first day of trading A. P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' shares exclusive the towage and marine services activities in Svitzer A/S is expected to be 30 April 2024. Subject to approval by the general meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and the incorporation of Svitzer Group A/S, the shares issued by Svitzer Group A/S is expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 30 April 2024. ISIN: DK0062616637 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Svitzer Group -------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 31,549,110 shares (DKK 315,491,100) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large CAP -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SVITZR -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 328769 -------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table /230 -------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Code Industry ----------------- 50 Industrials ----------------- Supersector Code Super Sector ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66