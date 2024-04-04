Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2024 | 14:22
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Svitzer Group A/S

On 22 March 2024 A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S convened the Annual General Meeting of
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S. The Board of Directors of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
proposes that the demerger of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S as described in the
demerger plan of 22 March 2024 be completed by transfer of the towage and
marine services activities in Svitzer A/S to a new company, Svitzer Group A/S,
which will be established as part of the demerger. 

Subject to approval by the general meeting, the demerger will be completed, ,
upon registration of the demerger with the Danish Business Authority. 

The new company - Svitzer Group A/S - is expected to be registered with the
Danish Business Authority on 26 April 2024. Last day of trading in A.P. Møller
Mærsk A/S' shares including the towage and marine services activities in
Svitzer A/S is expected to be 29 April 2024 and first day of trading A. P.
Møller - Mærsk A/S' shares exclusive the towage and marine services activities
in Svitzer A/S is expected to be 30 April 2024. 

Subject to approval by the general meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and the
incorporation of Svitzer Group A/S, the shares issued by Svitzer Group A/S is
expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as
per 30 April 2024. 



ISIN:        DK0062616637            
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Svitzer Group           
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume:       31,549,110 shares (DKK 315,491,100)
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     DKK 10               
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Large CAP             
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     SVITZR               
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    328769               
--------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183       
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table /230   
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE                
--------------------------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry

Code Industry  
-----------------
50  Industrials
-----------------



Supersector

Code Super Sector         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.