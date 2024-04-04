AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Upcoming Townhall

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc., ("AI/ML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) a leading innovator in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions, is excited to announce a live townhall event scheduled for April 7th, 4:00 PM PST/7:00 PM EST. The event, to be broadcasted online, will feature Paul Duffy, the Chief Executive Officer of AI/ML Innovations Inc.

With the recent TODAQ micropayment announcement (TODAQ Launches Micropayments and AI Conversational Checkout) on April 2, the meeting will be an exciting opportunity to connect directly with CEO Paul Duffy and gain insights into this development and others to come over the next 90 days. TODAQ CEO Hassan Khan sat down with Duffy earlier this year to discuss the micropayments partnership. Watch a clip here or the entire interview here.

The town hall will feature a comprehensive presentation by CEO Paul Duffy, outlining the company's business plan for Q2, 2024. In particular, the focus will be on three key areas: Building a robust sales organization for AI/ML, building a category-defining brand for Follow Your Heart, and applying for FDA certification during the quarter, with an eye to obtain clearance in the latter half of the year.

At this Townhall, shareholders will have the chance to hear firsthand about these upcoming plans that will shape the company's trajectory in the coming months. Investors, clients, and industry enthusiasts are encouraged to join the live broadcast on April 7th to gain valuable insights into AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s achievements, future plans, and endeavors.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

