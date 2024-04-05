Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05
5 April 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
4 April 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,728
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
698.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
689.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
693.4767p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,987,422 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 468,750 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
48
689
08:25:02
OD_7v4eBRu-00
XLON
744
692
09:58:25
OD_7v51gyr-00
XLON
155
692
10:07:13
OD_7v53uGF-00
TRQX
56
692
10:18:29
OD_7v56k7d-00
XLON
57
692
10:18:29
OD_7v56k7d-02
XLON
262
692
10:18:29
OD_7v56k7e-00
XLON
763
693
10:36:01
OD_7v5B9v3-00
XLON
79
698
10:40:05
OD_7v5CBH9-00
CHIX
189
698
10:40:05
OD_7v5CBH9-02
CHIX
350
696
10:45:26
OD_7v5DWg1-00
XLON
568
695
10:45:26
OD_7v5DWg2-01
CHIX
172
696
10:45:26
OD_7v5DWg2-03
AQXE
1246
696
10:45:26
OD_7v5DWg3-00
XLON
528
695
10:45:30
OD_7v5DXjx-00
XLON
104
695
10:45:30
OD_7v5DXjx-02
AQXE
166
695
11:18:12
OD_7v5LmF6-00
XLON
24
695
11:23:09
OD_7v5N1YO-00
XLON
359
695
11:23:09
OD_7v5N1YO-02
XLON
144
695
11:50:08
OD_7v5Tod9-00
CHIX
313
695
11:50:08
OD_7v5Toi4-00
CHIX
153
696
12:23:05
OD_7v5c6wc-00
AQXE
211
696
12:43:09
OD_7v5hABd-00
TRQX
265
696
13:05:36
OD_7v5moW3-00
XLON
316
696
13:05:36
OD_7v5moW3-02
XLON
205
696
13:05:36
OD_7v5moW4-00
AQXE
155
696
13:06:49
OD_7v5n7Ww-00
AQXE
59
695
13:25:06
OD_7v5rizV-00
TRQX
456
695
13:25:06
OD_7v5rizW-01
CHIX
100
695
13:25:06
OD_7v5rizX-00
TRQX
70
695
13:25:06
OD_7v5rizY-00
BATE
116
695
13:25:06
OD_7v5rizY-02
BATE
465
693
13:42:42
OD_7v5w9fA-00
CHIX
273
692
13:51:21
OD_7v5yKeN-00
XLON
186
692
13:51:21
OD_7v5yKeO-01
XLON
133
692
13:51:21
OD_7v5yKeO-03
TRQX
185
691
13:54:25
OD_7v5z6YN-00
XLON
75
692
14:27:00
OD_7v67J6R-00
XLON
70
692
14:27:00
OD_7v67J6R-02
CHIX
151
692
14:27:00
OD_7v67J6S-00
BATE
507
692
14:27:00
OD_7v67J6T-00
CHIX
9
692
14:27:00
OD_7v67J7s-00
XLON
16
692
14:27:00
OD_7v67J7s-02
XLON
479
692
14:29:01
OD_7v67olR-00
XLON
29
692
14:29:01
OD_7v67olR-02
BATE
200
691
14:34:31
OD_7v69CTl-00
XLON
395
691
14:34:31
OD_7v69CUO-00
XLON
26
691
14:34:31
OD_7v69CUP-00
XLON
406
691
14:34:32
OD_7v69Cjh-00
XLON
514
689
14:34:32
OD_7v69Ckc-00
CHIX
377
691
14:51:18
OD_7v6DQQT-00
XLON
57
691
14:51:19
OD_7v6DQdK-00
XLON
96
691
14:51:24
OD_7v6DRzP-00
XLON
3
691
14:51:24
OD_7v6DRzb-00
CHIX
305
691
14:51:28
OD_7v6DT6t-00
CHIX
83
691
14:51:28
OD_7v6DT6u-00
CHIX
206
690
14:56:29
OD_7v6EjH2-00
XLON
135
690
15:00:02
OD_7v6FcfO-00
AQXE
479
693
15:21:01
OD_7v6KuG2-00
XLON
474
693
15:21:01
OD_7v6KuG2-02
CHIX
182
693
15:21:01
OD_7v6KuG3-01
XLON
170
693
15:21:01
OD_7v6KuG3-03
TRQX
154
692
15:21:03
OD_7v6KuwW-00
AQXE
262
692
15:38:58
OD_7v6PQMo-00
XLON
289
693
16:01:21
OD_7v6V3wK-00
XLON
207
693
16:06:34
OD_7v6WNEu-00
XLON
123
693
16:11:17
OD_7v6XYlm-00
XLON
280
695
16:26:35
OD_7v6bPh3-00
XLON
310
695
16:26:35
OD_7v6bPh3-02
XLON
126
694
16:29:13
OD_7v6c4it-00
CHIX
109
695
16:29:41
OD_7v6cC53-00
XLON
43
695
16:29:41
OD_7v6cC54-00
XLON
284
695
16:29:41
OD_7v6cC54-02
XLON
7
695
16:29:41
OD_7v6cC55-00
XLON
202
694
16:29:43
OD_7v6cChd-00
AQXE
213
696
16:29:59
OD_7v6cGlX-00
XLON