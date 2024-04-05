Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
04.04.24
08:08 Uhr
7,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,30008:24
PR Newswire
05.04.2024 | 08:06
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

5 April 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

4 April 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,728

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

698.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

689.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

693.4767p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,987,422 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 468,750 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

48

689

08:25:02

OD_7v4eBRu-00

XLON

744

692

09:58:25

OD_7v51gyr-00

XLON

155

692

10:07:13

OD_7v53uGF-00

TRQX

56

692

10:18:29

OD_7v56k7d-00

XLON

57

692

10:18:29

OD_7v56k7d-02

XLON

262

692

10:18:29

OD_7v56k7e-00

XLON

763

693

10:36:01

OD_7v5B9v3-00

XLON

79

698

10:40:05

OD_7v5CBH9-00

CHIX

189

698

10:40:05

OD_7v5CBH9-02

CHIX

350

696

10:45:26

OD_7v5DWg1-00

XLON

568

695

10:45:26

OD_7v5DWg2-01

CHIX

172

696

10:45:26

OD_7v5DWg2-03

AQXE

1246

696

10:45:26

OD_7v5DWg3-00

XLON

528

695

10:45:30

OD_7v5DXjx-00

XLON

104

695

10:45:30

OD_7v5DXjx-02

AQXE

166

695

11:18:12

OD_7v5LmF6-00

XLON

24

695

11:23:09

OD_7v5N1YO-00

XLON

359

695

11:23:09

OD_7v5N1YO-02

XLON

144

695

11:50:08

OD_7v5Tod9-00

CHIX

313

695

11:50:08

OD_7v5Toi4-00

CHIX

153

696

12:23:05

OD_7v5c6wc-00

AQXE

211

696

12:43:09

OD_7v5hABd-00

TRQX

265

696

13:05:36

OD_7v5moW3-00

XLON

316

696

13:05:36

OD_7v5moW3-02

XLON

205

696

13:05:36

OD_7v5moW4-00

AQXE

155

696

13:06:49

OD_7v5n7Ww-00

AQXE

59

695

13:25:06

OD_7v5rizV-00

TRQX

456

695

13:25:06

OD_7v5rizW-01

CHIX

100

695

13:25:06

OD_7v5rizX-00

TRQX

70

695

13:25:06

OD_7v5rizY-00

BATE

116

695

13:25:06

OD_7v5rizY-02

BATE

465

693

13:42:42

OD_7v5w9fA-00

CHIX

273

692

13:51:21

OD_7v5yKeN-00

XLON

186

692

13:51:21

OD_7v5yKeO-01

XLON

133

692

13:51:21

OD_7v5yKeO-03

TRQX

185

691

13:54:25

OD_7v5z6YN-00

XLON

75

692

14:27:00

OD_7v67J6R-00

XLON

70

692

14:27:00

OD_7v67J6R-02

CHIX

151

692

14:27:00

OD_7v67J6S-00

BATE

507

692

14:27:00

OD_7v67J6T-00

CHIX

9

692

14:27:00

OD_7v67J7s-00

XLON

16

692

14:27:00

OD_7v67J7s-02

XLON

479

692

14:29:01

OD_7v67olR-00

XLON

29

692

14:29:01

OD_7v67olR-02

BATE

200

691

14:34:31

OD_7v69CTl-00

XLON

395

691

14:34:31

OD_7v69CUO-00

XLON

26

691

14:34:31

OD_7v69CUP-00

XLON

406

691

14:34:32

OD_7v69Cjh-00

XLON

514

689

14:34:32

OD_7v69Ckc-00

CHIX

377

691

14:51:18

OD_7v6DQQT-00

XLON

57

691

14:51:19

OD_7v6DQdK-00

XLON

96

691

14:51:24

OD_7v6DRzP-00

XLON

3

691

14:51:24

OD_7v6DRzb-00

CHIX

305

691

14:51:28

OD_7v6DT6t-00

CHIX

83

691

14:51:28

OD_7v6DT6u-00

CHIX

206

690

14:56:29

OD_7v6EjH2-00

XLON

135

690

15:00:02

OD_7v6FcfO-00

AQXE

479

693

15:21:01

OD_7v6KuG2-00

XLON

474

693

15:21:01

OD_7v6KuG2-02

CHIX

182

693

15:21:01

OD_7v6KuG3-01

XLON

170

693

15:21:01

OD_7v6KuG3-03

TRQX

154

692

15:21:03

OD_7v6KuwW-00

AQXE

262

692

15:38:58

OD_7v6PQMo-00

XLON

289

693

16:01:21

OD_7v6V3wK-00

XLON

207

693

16:06:34

OD_7v6WNEu-00

XLON

123

693

16:11:17

OD_7v6XYlm-00

XLON

280

695

16:26:35

OD_7v6bPh3-00

XLON

310

695

16:26:35

OD_7v6bPh3-02

XLON

126

694

16:29:13

OD_7v6c4it-00

CHIX

109

695

16:29:41

OD_7v6cC53-00

XLON

43

695

16:29:41

OD_7v6cC54-00

XLON

284

695

16:29:41

OD_7v6cC54-02

XLON

7

695

16:29:41

OD_7v6cC55-00

XLON

202

694

16:29:43

OD_7v6cChd-00

AQXE

213

696

16:29:59

OD_7v6cGlX-00

XLON


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.