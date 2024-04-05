For the third consecutive time, Oryzon Genomics has received the INNOVATIVE SME Seal from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation. This external recognition highlights Oryzon's key R&D activities, including its lead central nervous system (CNS) asset, vafidemstat, and lead oncology asset, iadademstat, and overall contributions to the field of epigenetics. Along with the acknowledgement, the INNOVATIVE SME Seal may allow Oryzon to benefit from certain tax deductions and incentives, as well as potential access to certain financing facilities.

