First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - reduction of share capital by reducing face value per share

The number of shares in Conferize will be reduced as of 11 April 2024 by reducing the face value of the company's shares from DKK 0.10 to DKK 0.01. Name: Conferize -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060816148 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 195,956,855 shares of DKK 0.10 each -------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 17,636,116.95 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 195,956,855 shares of DKK 0.01 each -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138515 -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S