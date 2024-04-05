Anzeige
Freitag, 05.04.2024
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
WKN: A2DT94 | ISIN: DK0060816148 | Ticker-Symbol: 5IJ
Frankfurt
05.04.24
09:49 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONFERIZE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONFERIZE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2024 | 14:22
First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - reduction of share capital by reducing face value per share

The number of shares in Conferize will be reduced as of 11 April 2024 by
reducing the face value of the company's shares from DKK 0.10 to DKK 0.01. 



Name:              Conferize             
--------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060816148            
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           CONFRZ               
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 195,956,855 shares of DKK 0.10 each
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             DKK 17,636,116.95         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  195,956,855 shares of DKK 0.01 each
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01              
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          138515               
--------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
