Das Instrument 1CP0 VGG4S09E1053 JADE ROAD INVESTMENTS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2024

The instrument 1CP0 VGG4S09E1053 JADE ROAD INVESTMENTS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2024



Das Instrument 5IJ DK0060816148 CONFERIZE A/S DK -,1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2024

The instrument 5IJ DK0060816148 CONFERIZE A/S DK -,1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2024



Das Instrument DP4B DK0010244508 A.P.MOELL.-M.NAM B DK1000 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2024

The instrument DP4B DK0010244508 A.P.MOELL.-M.NAM B DK1000 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2024



Das Instrument CIDA BRCMIGACNPR3 CIA EN.GE.PFD-CEMIGRB- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2024

The instrument CIDA BRCMIGACNPR3 CIA EN.GE.PFD-CEMIGRB- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2024



Das Instrument DP4A DK0010244425 A.P.MOELL.-M.NAM A DK1000 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2024

The instrument DP4A DK0010244425 A.P.MOELL.-M.NAM A DK1000 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2024

