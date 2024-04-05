

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced on Friday that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its antenna and related businesses for $200 million to an affiliate of Kanders & Co., Inc.



The businesses being divested by L3Harris consist of a range of airborne and ground-based antennas and test equipment, and are part of the Space & Airborne Systems segment, employing around 375 individuals.



The transaction is anticipated to be finalized this quarter.



