

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Philips has acknowledged a battery-related issue with its Trilogy Evo ventilators and is taking steps to rectify it.



However, the company assured that there is no safety risk associated with the issue, and the ventilators can continue to be used.



Philips Respironics said it has been made aware of a potential safety issue with the Trilogy Evo, Trilogy Evo O2 and Trilogy EV300 devices where the ventilator may sound a low battery or power failure alarm while sufficient power is still available. This may result in sudden loss of ventilation, while the device is sounding an alarm.



Philips is working on addressing this issue with a software update expected to be available in the second quarter of the year.



Tens of thousands of these devices are in circulation. Philips has received 20 reports about these malfunctions so far. As far as the company is aware, the defects haven't resulted in damage or injury.



In 2021, Philips recalled millions of sleep apnea devices because the insulating foam used in them could come loose and enter patients' airways. The company also recalled thousand of ventilators in 2021.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken