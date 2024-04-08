Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
08.04.2024 | 10:48
JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Launches Global Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Green Development Initiative

BEIJING, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a prominent leader in the PV industry, has taken the lead in launching a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing climate change and fostering sustainable development of industrial and commercial enterprises on a global scale. Partnering with over thirty enterprises worldwide, the initiative seeks to bridge sectoral divides and industry chain barriers, paving the way for green and low-carbon development strategies for industrial and commercial enterprises.

JA Solar Launches Global Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Green Development Initiative

The initiative, titled Global Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Green Development Initiative, underscores the urgent need for collective action in combating climate change. Through this collaboration, JA Solar and its partners are committed to raising awareness about low-carbon environmental practices, advancing energy efficiency and emission reduction efforts, foster the development of a circular economy, and prioritizing the use of green energy through technological innovation.

Acknowledging climate change as one of the paramount challenges of our time, JA Solar's leadership in this endeavor underscores the critical role of rallying the global industrial and commercial sectors to effect substantial change. Through the synergy of their collective knowledge and resources, the coalition endeavors to forge a green, low-carbon value chain, making a substantial contribution to the worldwide shift towards a sustainable economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381110/JA_Solar_Launches_Global_Industrial_and_Commercial_Enterprises_Green_Development_Initiative.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-launches-global-industrial-and-commercial-enterprises-green-development-initiative-302110227.html

