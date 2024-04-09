Das Instrument UG5 US88673M2017 TIGER BRANDS ADR/1 RC-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.04.2024

The instrument UG5 US88673M2017 TIGER BRANDS ADR/1 RC-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2024



Das Instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.04.2024

The instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2024



Das Instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.04.2024

The instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2024



Das Instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.04.2024

The instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2024

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken