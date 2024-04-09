

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY.PK), a French provider of services to various industries, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired two Homecare activities in Belgium and the Netherlands to broaden its presence in the countries.



The two entities acquired in the two countries support 10,000 patients living with respiratory insufficiency, sleep apnea syndrome or requiring infusion or nutrition treatments.



With a turnover of over 10 million euros in 2023, the businesses are supported by around 50 staff who have joined the Air Liquide Group.



VitalAire, Air Liquide's international Home Healthcare brand, is already present in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken