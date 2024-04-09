SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC and Beneway USA's Revolutionary B2B2C System Integrates Fintech Solutions and Inventory Management, Expanding Marketing Channels Worldwide, Aim 20 Trillion Supply Chain Financing Market

Beneway USA's IPO gains momentum as company provides services to an estimated $20 trillion global supply chain financing market

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN /ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) today announces that SUIC and Beneway USA's proprietary B2B2C system offers strategic planning functions that blend business financing solutions with inventory management systems, complementing and boosting sales and marketing channels of their partner merchants, franchisees and suppliers around the world. SUIC continues to adopt cutting-edge technology and solutions to integrate its e-commerce operations within the estimated $20 trillion global supply chain financing market, sustaining rapid growth driven by seamless digital payment methods and technologies, and boosting competition with bricks-and-mortar establishments. SUIC is confident that this positive development will boost the IPO activity of Beneway and retain its strong momentum into the second quarter of 2024.

The existing B2B e-commerce model offers great opportunities for business development and cost optimization as it streamlines business processes, such as purchase order payments, inventory control, AI credit system, financing services and big data. This B2B e-commerce model seamlessly combines with SUIC's proprietary B2C platform, resulting in a superior B2B2C system that incorporates an "All-in-One" payment and total financing solution that provides inventory and big data management.

McKinsey Consultants estimate that by 2025 the global supply chain financial market will reach US$20 trillion. At present, 60% of the global companies are small and medium-sized retail companies, representing the target customers of SUIC and its subsidiary. Recent Juniper Research shows that the global digital commerce transaction value will also pass US$20 trillion by 2027.

"SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. We will move into the major markets of the U.S., Europe and other parts of the globe as we build a cohesive network through bankrolled merger and acquisitions, and as a team sharing reciprocal vigor and values. Our comprehensive financial products and services are designed to advance our business strategies and solidify our equity value and future returns, especially for our shareholders. We expect that the borrowing and lending market will inflate up to 10 times the current supply chain financing market," said Hank Wang, CEO.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

