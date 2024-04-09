Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.04.2024
Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 17, 2024

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic device products for equine and companion animals, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Larry Heaton, will present at the Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference on Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET, on Track 2.

The formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with Zomedica's management team are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here: Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference Registration.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website at Events & Presentations | Zomedica Inc., and also as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek at www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Zomedica
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Follow Zomedica
Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica
X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/zomedica
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Investor Relations Contact:
Zomedica Investor Relations
investors@zomedica.com
1-734-369-2555

For Risk Factors and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, please visit www.Zomedica.com, www.sec.gov or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
