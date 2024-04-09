ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment CEO Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to share a corporate update detailing our strategic direction and achievements for the year ahead.

Strategic Highlights and Future Objectives:

Asset Performance: Total combined Q1 2024 Revenue of $11.93 million (including Gameaddik discontinued operations) comprised of ESE at $3.89 million and Gameaddik at $8.04 million

Client Expansion: Successfully expanded our client base, enhancing our opportunity pipeline while also securing recommitments from previous clients, demonstrating enduring value and service excellence.

Tier-1 Sponsorships and Partnerships: ESE is in the process of securing and developing key sponsorships and partnerships, aiming to not only expand our market presence but also solidify our leadership in the global gaming and entertainment arenas.

Expanded Crypto Ventures: Engaging with MetaPro in the crypto space, ESE is set to leverage its industry expertise to explore new frontiers and enhance its business relationships within the sector.

Focus on Profitability: ESE had improvements in bottom line in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, and plans to continue its focus on profit and overall margin improvement.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment, shared, "This year, we've witnessed our strategic holding Gameaddik reaffirming its value through strong financial performance. Achieving record-breaking numbers and securing new client relationships, ESE continues to focus on its growth trajectory and operational excellence."

"In an exciting update, ESE announced that it has expanded its business in the crypto sector with MetaPro, amplifying our business opportunities. This renewed engagement marks a step towards diversifying our service offerings, particularly in the fast-growing blockchain industry that is crossing over with traditional gaming," continues Wasiela.

"ESE is not just aiming for expansion; we're strategically forging partnerships and delving into larger-scale opportunities that seek to achieve growth and profitability," Wasiela added.

Corporate Goals for 2024:

Continue to foster financial growth and stability.

Further develop and enhance strategic partnerships to solidify our market presence in targeted regions.

Expand our technological offerings, with a focus on blockchain, to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the market.

Strengthen our management team and advisory board with expertise in strategic and operational domains.

Sustain and expand our global operations through strategic initiatives and partnerships.

Konrad Wasiela concludes "I extend my gratitude to all of ESE's shareholders for their continued belief in our vision. Our team is energized and focused on achieving the objectives that will drive shareholder value. With a dynamic strategy in place, we are ready to navigate the next quarters with precision and determination."

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (437) 826-4012

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the license and its core elements; ESE's plan to integrate the licensed technology into its gaming platforms; potential and forward-looking initiatives for the licensed technology and the expected effects of same; the licensed technology opening the door to new revenue streams for ESE and its alignment with the Company's long-term vision; the license's effect on ESE's position in the blockchain gaming sector; ESE's ability to cross-sell its products to Metapro's network; the effect of ESE's integration of blockchain technologies into its gaming platforms on business growth and diversification of revenue streams. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

