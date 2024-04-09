Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.04.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2024 | 16:22
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yovivo B.V.: Yovivo, the "Airbnb of Hotels," Launches Extended Stay Platform With Two-Night Giveaway

Extended Stay Hotel Booking Platform, Yovivo, Partners With Award-Winning Portuguese Hotel Chain, Wotels

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wotels (WOT=World Of Travel) properties are amongst the first to feature on the Yovivo platform's extended stays booking system, which launched today. To celebrate the launch, Yovivo and Wotels have partnered in awarding a lucky platform user a two-night stay at a popular Wotels property.

Participants are required to create an account on Yovivo.com (which requires a name and email only), to tag someone else whom they would like to take on their stay on Yovivo's Instagram, and follow the Wotels instagram account. The winner will be selected at random from the comments in Yovivo's Instagram post.

"We want to attract the kind of person who would like to stay at a Wotels property to our brand, as we feel that particular demographic would enjoy our content and get value from our offerings," said Yovivo's Head of Product, Karen Kochmann.

Wotels is a fast-growing brand made up of hotels, hostels, aparthotels and guesthouses, currently taking the Portuguese digital nomad community by storm. Yovivo is a travel tech startup that wants to become the "airbnb of hotels" by offering extended hotel stays at discounted prices.

The Yovivo platform includes a short-stay booking engine featuring 350,000+ hotels as well as a bespoke intranet for hotels to manage their own properties. Yovivo's core business, however, is its long-stay hotel booking system, which was released today with its first participating hotels, including the Wotels brand, the Amic hotels group and the Son Caliu Spa Hotel. The first properties to join the long-stay offering are located in digital nomad hotspots Spain and Portugal. Yovivo aims to sign-up a hundred more properties before the end of May 2024.

The Yovivo team chose to launch the long-stay booking system with a brand that reflects the same core values as the Yovivo platform, offering not just a place to sleep but a complete experience. Wotels properties include amenities such as common areas, co-working spaces and activities such as surfing, yoga and karaoke, in order to create an authentic travel experience and build a community.

Press contact:
Keren Visser
PR Representative
keren@yovivo.com

Introduction To Yovivo: Extended-stay hotel booking platform, Yovivo, specialises in hotel bookings of one month or longer.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.


