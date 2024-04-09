Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861658 | ISIN: JP3260800002 | Ticker-Symbol: KKI
Frankfurt
09.04.24
08:03 Uhr
26,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,76 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.04.2024 | 18:02
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kintetsu World Express Joins Japan Airlines in SAF Demonstration Project

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Nobutoshi Torii; "KWE") has signed an agreement with Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President: Yuji Akasaka; "JAL") to participate in its first demonstration project on the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a launch customer.



Compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF is said to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 80% over its entire life cycle. Although SAF has been increasingly discussed in the media recently, its production volume has not yet reached 1% of the aviation fuel consumed worldwide. It is expected to take several more years before full-scale production and stable supply in Japan can begin.

JAL, one of KWE's major business partners, has planned a demonstration program for a series of processes from SAF procurement to the issuance of CO2 emission reduction certificates, and KWE has agreed to participate in it. KWE believes that the spread of SAF is essential for the future of air cargo transport services, which is a core business for KWE. We will continue to proactively seize opportunities such as this to contribute to the decarbonization of the industry

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing passenger and cargo transport services to domestic and international destinations, with its main hubs at Tokyo's Narita and Haneda airports.

www.jal.com

About Kintetsu World Express

Kintetsu World Express is a leading provider of distribution services across the globe, including international air and sea freight forwarding, third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, truck transportation services, and customs brokerage.

www.kwe.com

Contact Information

Mike Trejo
(310) 627-3129

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.