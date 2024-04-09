Kintetsu World Express Joins Japan Airlines in SAF Demonstration Project

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Nobutoshi Torii; "KWE") has signed an agreement with Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President: Yuji Akasaka; "JAL") to participate in its first demonstration project on the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a launch customer.









Compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF is said to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 80% over its entire life cycle. Although SAF has been increasingly discussed in the media recently, its production volume has not yet reached 1% of the aviation fuel consumed worldwide. It is expected to take several more years before full-scale production and stable supply in Japan can begin.

JAL, one of KWE's major business partners, has planned a demonstration program for a series of processes from SAF procurement to the issuance of CO2 emission reduction certificates, and KWE has agreed to participate in it. KWE believes that the spread of SAF is essential for the future of air cargo transport services, which is a core business for KWE. We will continue to proactively seize opportunities such as this to contribute to the decarbonization of the industry

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing passenger and cargo transport services to domestic and international destinations, with its main hubs at Tokyo's Narita and Haneda airports.

www.jal.com

About Kintetsu World Express

Kintetsu World Express is a leading provider of distribution services across the globe, including international air and sea freight forwarding, third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, truck transportation services, and customs brokerage.

www.kwe.com





