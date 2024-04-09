

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently spoke in a live interview about the potential rise of superintelligent AI.



During a livestream with hedge fund manager Nicolai Tangen on the social media platform X, Musk predicted that AI could surpass human intelligence by the end of next year or by 2026.



He stated, 'My guess is we'll have AI smarter than any one human probably around the end of next year...If you define AGI as smarter than the smartest human, I think it's probably next year, within two years.'



It's worth noting that this forecast represents a significant revision of Musk's earlier prediction that achieving 'full' artificial general intelligence (AGI) would occur by 2029, according to the Guardian.



It's important to mention that Grady Booch, a vocal critic of AI hype on social media, has raised concerns about Musk's track record in predicting AI advancements. In an interview with Ars, Booch pointed out that 'back in 2016, he promised his cars would ship with FSD safety level 5, and here we are, closing on a decade later, still waiting.'



Despite this criticism, Musk remains one of the most prominent figures in the tech industry and his predictions regarding AI are closely watched by experts and enthusiasts alike.



