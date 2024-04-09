

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Tuesday announced that CFO Joydeep Goswami has decided to leave Illumina.



Goswami will stay on in an advisory role through June 30 to support two new executive management team appointments.



Ankur Dhingra is joining Illumina as Chief Financial Officer, leading Illumina's financial planning and analysis, accounting, investor relations, internal audit, tax, and treasury functions.



He formerly was CFO at Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT), and prior to that was CFO of CAREDx, Inc. Dhingra spent more than 18 years at Agilent Technologies, most recently as VP, Investor Relations.



Jakob Wedel has been named Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Wedel joined Illumina in November 2023 as CEO Chief of Staff, leading strategic transformation initiatives.



The company has reaffirmed its guidance for the first quarter 2024 and full-year 2024.



