4basebio Plc - 4basebio announces the supply of its opDNA DNA products into Tier 1 Pharma client's vaccine program

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2024

4basebio announces the supply of its opDNA DNA products into Tier 1 Pharma client's vaccine program

Cambridge, UK, 10 April 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, today announces the supply of its HQ synthetic DNA to a Tier 1 Pharma Company. Following successful completion of an opDNA evaluation study, our client has now progressed to HQ opDNA for late preclinical studies for an mRNA vaccine program. Supply of GMP grade material for clinical trials is anticipated in Q3.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

Dr Heikki Lanckriet, CEO at the Company, commented:"This is a major achievement for our company and is significant both in terms of product quantity and value. It's a clear recognition of the strengths of our synthetic DNA products, our product quality, and our manufacturing capabilities.

"There is strong interest in our synthetic DNA products, and we are now supporting a growing number of projects into the clinic. We expect client acquisition and revenue generation to continue accelerating as our expanding client base progress their clinical programs."

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients. The company is offering GMP compliant DNA starting materials suitable for use in AAV viral vector production as well as mRNA vaccine and therapeutics production.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.