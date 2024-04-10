Industry recognition highlights Experian's commitment to help employers reduce fraud and maintain unemployment insurance integrity

In recognition of Experian Employer Services' best in class unemployment management solution, the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) recently presented the company with its valued Outstanding Performance Award. The honor recognizes Experian's dedication to reducing fraud and promoting unemployment insurance (UI) integrity through their commitment to effectively using the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES). The award was presented at NASWA's annual SIDES Seminar in Pittsburgh.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports more than 2 million claims for UI benefits have been filed in the past year. SIDES is an integral component of Experian Employer Services' seamless unemployment management solution that helps employers reduce the risk, cost and burden of handling unemployment claims. In addition to leveraging SIDES, Experian Employer Services experts help employers:

Remain compliant with regulatory changes

Ensure complete hearings representation

Recover unemployment insurance overpayments

Streamline the process of managing wage determinations

"Effective unemployment management is vital to employers in today's economic environment," said Merideth Wilson, executive vice president and general manager of Experian Employer Services. "We're committed to being a valuable partner to employers across the country while helping fulfill their unemployment insurance needs and much more. We're delighted to receive this highly sought after recognition, which exemplifies our relentless spirit of innovation that keeps people front and center and our desire to better serve employers, serving their employees."

SIDES is a web-based system that enables quick, accurate and secure electronic transmission of information regarding UI claims between employers and state workforce agencies. The system reduces fraud and time while promoting accuracy and security throughout the UI claim lifecycle ultimately benefiting individuals receiving assistance.

"We are pleased to recognize Experian Employer Services with an Outstanding Performance Award as a Third-Party Administrator. This award exemplifies what it means to promote the integrity of the UI system," NASWA President and CEO Scott B. Sanders said. "Experian's role is vital in ensuring the taxpayers' dollars are safeguarded for those truly in need."

Experian launched its Employer Services business for employers seeking a better service experience for themselves and their employees. The business offers critical solutions HR, Payroll and Tax professionals count on, including:

Employment Income Verification Fulfillment

Unemployment management

Tax credits

ACA reporting

I-9 management

Compliance Library

Tax withholding

Tax statements

Pay statements

Employment tax

To learn more about Experian's Employer Services business, visit: https://www.experian.com/employer-services/.

