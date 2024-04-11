Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: Phoenix Motor to Open AI Development Center in Silicon Valley to Drive Next-Generation Electric Bus Technology

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced its plans to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) development center in Silicon Valley, California. This new center will focus on developing next-generation self-driving technology and advanced energy management systems for shuttle buses and transit buses.

The new AI development center will be led by Dr. Joseph Xiang, Vice President of Electrical and Software Engineering at Phoenix Motor. Dr. Xiang brings a wealth of experience to the role, with 35 years in engineering, including more than 25 years in the automotive industry.

"Silicon Valley is a global hub for innovation in AI and autonomous vehicle technology," said Dr. Xiang. "The establishment of this new development center will allow us to tap into the region's deep pool of talent and forge strategic partnerships that will accelerate our development of next-generation electric bus solutions."

Dr. Xiang's extensive background includes leadership positions at SERES, Johnson Electric International Ltd., Visteon Corp, and Ford Motor Company. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Kentucky and both MSEE and BSEE degrees from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China.

"Investment in AI technology is crucial for the future of electric vehicles," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor. "This new development center underscores our commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that will revolutionize the commercial transportation industry. We are confident that Dr. Xiang's leadership and the talented team we assemble in Silicon Valley will position Phoenix Motor at the forefront of electric bus technology."

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

