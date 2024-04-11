Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
11.04.24
15:04 Uhr
128,95 Euro
+0,55
+0,43 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
128,85129,4522:02
ACCESSWIRE
11.04.2024 | 23:14
75 Leser
Yum! Brands: KFC U.K. & Ireland & FareShare Launch Campaign To Raise Awareness of Community Kitchens and Drive More Volunteers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Yum! Brands
by Fiona Briggs

Originally Published by Retail Times

KFC U.K. & Ireland and food redistribution charity FareShare today reveal a new 'Bucket Bike' designed to raise awareness of community kitchens and the need for more of the volunteers who power them. This comes as KFC hits the milestone of 1 million meals redistributed via FareShare.

The joint action is being driven by shocking new research commissioned by KFC and FareShare revealing that 51% of Brits don't know if there is a community kitchen in their area. Indeed, whilst 31% of us could confidently locate a local food bank and 26% a local animal welfare charity, just one in ten (10%) could say the same for a community kitchen.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
