Yum! Brands: Taco Bell: Golden Bell 2024

Celebrating the Best of the Best from around the world.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Yum! Brands

Taco Bell blog

A few months ago, we celebrated the top 200+, Best of the Best Restaurant General Managers and Area Coaches from around the world with a celebratory trip to Hawaii - we call it Golden Bell. We plan to continue sharing more of their amazing stories throughout the year, but for now, watch the video above for a full recap of how the event went.

Positions are available at both corporate and franchised Taco Bell locations. Those applying for a position with a franchisee or licensee of Taco Bell are not applying to work at Taco Bell Corp. or any of its affiliates. Franchisees and licensees are independent business owners and employers who are responsible for their own employment practices. Taco Bell Corp. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com