Donnerstag, 25.07.2024
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
25.07.24
14:17 Uhr
116,40 Euro
+0,15
+0,13 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2024 16:26 Uhr
82 Leser
Yum! Brands: Taco Bell: Golden Bell 2024

Celebrating the Best of the Best from around the world.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Taco Bell blog

A few months ago, we celebrated the top 200+, Best of the Best Restaurant General Managers and Area Coaches from around the world with a celebratory trip to Hawaii - we call it Golden Bell. We plan to continue sharing more of their amazing stories throughout the year, but for now, watch the video above for a full recap of how the event went.

Positions are available at both corporate and franchised Taco Bell locations. Those applying for a position with a franchisee or licensee of Taco Bell are not applying to work at Taco Bell Corp. or any of its affiliates. Franchisees and licensees are independent business owners and employers who are responsible for their own employment practices. Taco Bell Corp. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.