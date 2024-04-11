Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EP4M | ISIN: IS0000032936 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLY PLAY HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLY PLAY HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2024 | 19:12
3 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fly Play hf.: Results of Funding Round

On March 21, 2024, Fly Play hf. ("PLAY" or the "Company") announced that the Company had received subscription commitments from existing shareholders and other investors of 1,000,000,000 shares at the subscription rate of ISK 4.5 per share - equivalent to ISK 4,500,000,000.

To ensure shareholder equality, up to 111,111,112 shares at a nominal subscription rate of ISK 4.5 per share - aggregating ISK 500 million were subsequently offered in a public offering. The public share offering began on April 9 and ended on April 11 at 16:00 (GMT). Subscription commitments in the amount of about ISK 105 million were accepted, meaning PLAY has raised approximately ISK 4.6 billion since this funding round was announced after the Annual General Meeting on February 8, 2024.

Investors will be notified of allocations on April 15, 2024, and the final due date for payment of accepted subscriptions is scheduled on February 23, 2024.

Einar Örn Ólafsson, PLAY's CEO:

We are very pleased with the results of the funding round with the final amount raised being considerably higher than we initially anticipated. The results are a satisfying mix of preexisting and new shareholders, some of whom are institutional investors and strong private investment companies. I am thankful for the trust these investors place in us. The Company's management team can now focus on further strengthening PLAY's operations and reaching our goals.

The offering is managed by Arctica Finance hf., as a Lead Financial Advisor, overseeing the issue and listing of the new shares and handling the settlement of the offering. Arctica Finance hf. and Fossar Investment Bank hf. act as Joint Bookrunners in the offering.

Arctica Finance hf. acts as the manager of the admission to trading of the Company's shares on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.