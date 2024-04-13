Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the EV & Charging Expo, taking place at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, ON, on May 1-2, 2024, and participation in the 2024 Transportation Forum presented by Deloitte, taking place at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver, BC, on May 23, 2024. The Company is also announcing the issuance of equity grants to directors.

EV & Charging Expo

Date: May 1-2, 2024

Location: Enercare Centre, Toronto, ON

The EV & Charging Expo is the event for business and government professionals to experience the latest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, test drive commercial EVs and meet best-in-class suppliers to enable organizations' EV transition.

In addition to sponsoring and exhibiting at the show, David Bibby, President & CEO of Hypercharge, will be participating in a panel titled, "Electrify your residential developments: EV charging as the new standard," taking place at 3:00pm ET on May 1, 2024 in Theatre East of the Enercare Centre.

Hypercharge invites attendees to use promo code EXPOMEETUS15 for 15% off the Expo Pass, available at https://evandchargingexpo.com.

Deloitte Transportation Forum 2024

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Location: Pan Pacific Hotel, Vancouver, BC

This annual forum will bring together industry experts and government officials to explore the future of moving goods and people around the Vancouver region in the present day and beyond in this era of growth and change.

Hypercharge President & CEO, David Bibby, will be participating in a panel titled, "Powering a More Sustainable Transportation Ecosystem," alongside Wendy Avis, Director, Climate and Environment, Vancouver Airport Authority, and Frank Femia, Senior Manager Strategic Procurement Energy Operation, Shared Services & Sustainability, Air Canada.

Hypercharge invites attendees to register at https://www.boardoftrade.com/events/individual-events/2480-7744.

Issuance of Equity Grants

The Company is announcing it has granted 65,205 stock options ("Options") to directors. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.22, for a 5-year term. The Options vest in 25% tranches, on each of 3, 6, 9, and 12 months following the date of grant. The Company has also granted 483,493 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") to directors, vesting one year from the grant date. Each RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive, once vested, one Common Share. The grants are governed by the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

