Montag, 15.04.2024
InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
WKN: A0J30B | ISIN: BE0003846632 | Ticker-Symbol: TG4
Frankfurt
15.04.24
10:18 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2024 | 17:22
88 Leser
Oxurion NV: Publication Annual Report - Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Publication Annual Report - Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Leuven, BELGIUM - April 15, 2024 - 05:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, has today published its annual report for the financial year 2023. The annual report for the year ending December 31, 2023 is available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website, and can also be downloaded as a PDF.

On this day as well, the Company has convened its Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The relevant documents pertaining to this Meeting have been published in the section "Shareholder Meetings" here.

About Oxurion

Oxurion.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com (mailto:pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com)

Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be (mailto:jurgen@backstagecom.be)

Attachments

  • EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f61ba7b8-2de8-4e90-8386-e91e6a41583d)
  • NL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5207d737-937d-4172-8839-1f0272d1663d)

