Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is pleased to announce the success of a €150m, 12-year private placement, with leading institutional investors.

The placement comes without financial covenants and is SEB's first with a maturity of more than 10 years, enabling it to extend the average maturity of its debt.

It reflects investors' confidence in Groupe SEB's long-term strategy and prospects, following the oversubscribed Schuldschein financing of €650m in December 2023 and a €495m Club Deal arranged with its relationship banks in March 2024.

This institutional private placement further diversifies Groupe SEB's sources of financing.

The issuance was made on favorable terms, with a fixed interest rate of 5.0%. Meanwhile, Groupe SEB is actively managing its interest-rate risk to optimize its financial expenses by benefiting from falling interest rates while being hedged against any potential rises.

The proceeds of this issuance, settled on 3 April 2024, will be used to cover Groupe SEB's general corporate needs and notably contributing to the repayment of the €500m bond issue maturing in May 2024.

The bonds issued are listed on Euronext Access.

Société Générale arranged the transaction.

Next key dates 2024 April 25 after market closes Q12024 sales and financial data May 23 2:30 p.m. Annual General Meeting July 25 before market opens H1 2024 sales and results October 24 after market closes 9-month 2023 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

