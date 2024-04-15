Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862948 | ISIN: FR0000121709 | Ticker-Symbol: GRB
Tradegate
15.04.24
09:30 Uhr
113,90 Euro
+0,70
+0,62 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,90112,1019:44
111,90112,2019:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEB
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB SA113,90+0,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.