

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sudzucker AG (SUEZF.PK), Monday announced that it expects a decline in EBITDA and operating results for the first-quarter of the financial year 2024/25, primarily due to higher production costs.



The company said that it expects EBITDA to be in the range of 900 million to 1 billion euros in the current year, whereas the preliminary figures report the same to be 1.3 billion euros for the fiscal year 2023/24.



Looking ahead, the company projects the group revenue of 10-10.5 billion euros for the current fiscal year.



Additionally, the company has proposed a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for the fiscal year 2023/24.



Currently, Sudzucker's stock is falling 20.75 percent, to $13.86 on the Other OTC.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken