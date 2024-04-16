

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of about 2.54 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $7.693 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase about 2.14 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $7.692 per pre-funded warrant, in each case before underwriting discounts and commissions.



INO closed Monday's regular trading at $10.99 down $0.04 or $0.36%. In the after-hours trading the stock further dropped $2.61 or 23.75%.



The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $36 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.



The offering is expected to close on or about April 18, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken