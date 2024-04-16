

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group reported that its preliminary adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased by 35% to 72 million euros from 53 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted net income for the first quarter was 8 million euros compared to a loss of 15 million euros in the prior year, mainly reflecting the development of adjusted EBITDA and lower tax expenses.



Quarterly revenues increased by 6% to 867 million euros from last year's 816 million euros.



ProSiebenSat.1 still aims to increase consolidated revenues for the full-year to around 3.95 billion euros with a variance of plus/minus 150 million euros. It reported revenues of 3.85 billion euros in the prior year.



ProSiebenSat.1 Group continues to expect an adjusted EBITDA of 575 million euros with a variance of plus/minus 50 million euros.



ProSiebenSat.1 Group will publish its figures for the first quarter of 2024 on May 14, 2024.



