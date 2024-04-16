LOAR PLLC Names 2024 SOAR Scholarship Winners, Providing Over $100,000 in Annual College Scholarships to Outstanding Female Leaders

23 SOAR Scholars receive $5,000 scholarships, mentorship, and ongoing support as they pursue their higher education.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / LOAR PLLC is excited to announce the recipients of the 2024-2025 SOAR Scholarships. These 23 remarkable women will each receive a $5,000 scholarship and will be provided professional development and mentoring throughout their college or graduate school experience. They will be attending universities throughout the State of Texas and are to be congratulated on winning in such a highly competitive environment. The recipients will be honored at LOAR's Summer Celebration on June 8, 2024.

SOAR Scholars

With this announcement, LOAR PLLC is proud of the over $250,000 in scholarships awarded in the three years of the SOAR Scholarship Foundation and is grateful for the opportunity to support and mentor these future leaders.

The 2024 SOAR Scholars' class includes returning SOAR Scholars Anjali Iyer (University of Texas - Austin), Maria Isabel Ramos Martinez (University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley), Alondra Salinas (Texas A&M - College Station), and Mia Simmons (Baylor University). New SOAR Scholars include Brianna Andrews (Texas A&M - International University), Samantha Delgado (SMU Dedman School of Law), Taryn Dia (Baylor University), Madelyn Garcia (Texas A&M - College Station), Addison McKenna Goncalo (University of Texas - Austin), Danielle Gonzales (Texas A&M - College Station), Jocelynn Gonzales (Texas A&M - Corpus Christi), Isabella Herrera (University of Texas - Austin), Ivana Kiage (University of Houston), Julia Norton (Texas A&M - College Station), Vivianna Noyola (Baylor University), Andrea Nwaokolo (University of Texas - Austin), Sekinah Okunnu (University of Houston), Olivia Reyna (University of Texas - Austin), Olivia Rhoades (Texas A&M - College Station), Ashley Shtaih (Texas Christian University), Alexa Tovar (University of Texas - Austin), Tiffany Tran (University of Texas School of Dentistry - Houston), and Daphne Uribe (McGovern Medical School - University of Texas Health Science Center).

Full bios of the winners can be found at 2024 SOAR Scholars.

Congratulations also to the 2024 SOAR Scholar graduates. Arielle Allen is graduating from the University of Texas School of Law with her J.D. degree with Pro Bono Honors and will be joining LOAR PLLC as an attorney. Madi Ang is graduating from the University of Texas with a B.S. Honors in Nutritional Sciences. She will be matriculating at the University of Texas Dental School in Houston in August. Alejandra De La O is graduating with honors from the University of Texas with a B.S. in Public Relations and Advertising and will be continuing at the University of Texas to pursue her graduate studies. Tran Le Abraham will be graduating from The University of Texas School of Law with a Juris Doctorate, and after graduation will be working at the Texas Association of School Boards.

LOAR PLLC is a fast-growing, woman-owned, law firm with offices located in Austin, DFW, Waco, and Edinburg, serving all Texans. The firm launched SOAR, a nonprofit scholarship foundation, to provide annual college scholarships to outstanding female students who are the future leaders of their schools, communities, and businesses. Visit SOAR to serve as a mentor or donate. For more information on LOAR PLLC, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or Email us or call us at 888-288-6503.

