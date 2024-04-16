Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
How T-Mobile's Project 10Million Is Helping Bridge the Digital Divide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / T-Mobile:

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that Congress passed in 2021. The program offered eligible households a discount on their monthly internet or wireless plan, and a one-time discount on devices like a laptop or tablet. The $14.2 billion program helped some 23 million households, but it will end if Congress fails to renew funding.

The ACP was designed to bridge the digital divide, helping individuals and families gain access to essential online services, educational resources, job opportunities and more.

This philosophy is the backbone of T-Mobile's Project 10Million, a $10.7 billion nationwide initiative aimed at helping to close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to 10 million eligible student households. The company also offers school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans, and everyone enrolled in the program has access to affordable laptops and tablets. T-Mobile has provided $6.4 billion in services and connected nearly 6 million students across the United States through Project 10Million and its other education initiatives.

Reliable and affordable wireless and internet service is a necessity for all in today's highly connected digital world, and we will continue to serve those customers affected by the end of the ACP.

For more, visit: www.t-mobile.com/project10million

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
