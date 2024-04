Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: Phoenix Motor Announces 2024 Investor Day Details for In-Person and Online Attendees

In-person attendees planning to visit the Greenville, SC facility must RSVP in advance

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced it is hosting an Investor Day on April 18, 2024 at its recently acquired transit bus manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina. For those not attending in person, Phoenix Motor will host a live webcast beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET on April 18.

For in-person attendees, the event will provide analysts, finance professionals, and investors with an exclusive opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility, experience Phoenix's advanced buses firsthand on the test track, and engage in discussions about the company's strategic initiatives post-acquisition.

"Our Greenville facility represents a significant milestone in Phoenix Motor's journey towards electrifying transportation," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor. "We are excited to showcase our latest advancements and discuss our strategic vision with our valued stakeholders. We hope you can join us, either in-person or virtually."

ATTEND IN-PERSON IN GREENVILLE, SC : Interested parties may RSVP via email at josep@phoenixmotorcars.com with "Investor Day Invitation" in subject line to register and obtain details for the in-person event.

ATTEND VIA ZOOM :

When: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 4:05 Eastern Time

Register in advance at the link below:

https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1JIo8ZrjTVySMM2w_eumwg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

marketing@phoenixmotorcars.com

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

PEV@redchip.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Motorcars Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com