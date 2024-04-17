ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Featured by Benzinga in Coverage of MetaPro's $MPRO Token Launch

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to be highlighted by Benzinga in their recent coverage of the launch of the $MPRO cryptocurrency by ESE's partner, MetaPro.

The article, which details the introduction of the $MPRO token, rolled out today on April 17, 2024 and can be read in full here: www.benzinga.com/partner/cryptocurrency/24/04/38290073/ese-entertainment-otc-entef-partner-metapro-launches-mpro-cryptocurrency-further-cementing .

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, shared his insights with Benzinga on the strategic partnership, "We have been actively working towards partnering with strategic companies that can drive growth. The opportunity in the metaverse and Web3 directly crosses into gaming, and we believe that ESE is uniquely positioned to provide technology and services to the metaverse. We are excited to work with and scale new opportunities with MetaPro."

The Benzinga article further emphasizes the versatility of the $MPRO token within the MetaPro ecosystem. It serves various functions, including governance, transactions, rewards, and as the currency for purchasing NODEs. The implementation of LayerZero is anticipated to make $MPRO an omnichannel token, enhancing its accessibility across multiple blockchain networks.

The launch of $MPRO is accompanied by three community reward campaigns with prizes totaling more than $340,000, underlining MetaPro's commitment to its user base and the expansive growth of its ecosystem.

Michal Bartczak, CEO of MetaPro, highlighted the importance of their collaboration with ESE, "2023 was a landmark year, and our work with ESE was pivotal in reaching these milestones. As we step into 2024, the cryptocurrency market has been growing fast, and our focus is on developing and deploying new technologies. ESE has become a strategic partner with MetaPro, and we are excited to work together to enter new markets and execute on existing contracts and business globally."

The positive exposure from Benzinga underscores ESE's role at the forefront of technological innovation in the gaming and cryptocurrency sectors, setting the stage for further growth and the expansion of its global footprint.

DISCLAIMER

For the avoidance of doubt, ESE Entertainment Inc. is neither the issuer of the $MPRO tokens nor does it partake in the issuance process. Accordingly, ESE expressly disclaims any and all representations or warranties, whether express or implied, in relation to the $MPRO tokens. This communication is not, and should not be construed as, an encouragement, solicitation, or recommendation to invest or engage in any transaction involving the $MPRO tokens. Individuals considering involvement with the $MPRO tokens or any of Metapro's offerings are strongly urged to perform independent due diligence and seek appropriate professional advice.

About Metapro

Metapro is a leading technology enterprise at the forefront of the web3 gaming sector. The company provides comprehensive web3 gaming solutions, specializing in the creation, management, and distribution of digital assets through advanced blockchain technology and a network of distributed databases. Beyond its core services, Metapro innovates with its proprietary Metapro Protocol, NFTma for NFT integration, secure digital gaming wallet and its Omnichannel Gaming Platform to enhance the gaming experience globally. Metapro is committed to evolving the gaming landscape by empowering asset integration across games and applications. | www.metapro.one

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the launch of Metapro's $MPRO token sale, and the price and timing thereof; the characteristics and functionalities of the $MPRO token; the $MPRO token becoming an omnichain token; the community reward campaigns being launched by Metapro; and ESE's partnership with Metapro and the expected benefits to ESE thereunder. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

For the avoidance of doubt, the $MPRO tokens are not being issued by ESE, and ESE makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, with respect to the $MPRO token. Interested parties are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence regarding the $MPRO token and Metapro's offerings prior to taking any action.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

