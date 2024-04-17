Solvay S.A.: Solvay releases 2023 annual integrated report

The first annual report reflecting Solvay's new scope highlights a year of resilience and sustainable progress

Brussels, April 17, 2024 - 6:00 pm CEST - regulated information

Solvay today released its annual integrated report, which provides an overview of the company's economic, environmental, and societal performance for 2023. It details the Group's financial and extra-financial progress, governance, remuneration and risk management practices.

This comprehensive document serves as a reference point for stakeholders to understand the transition to Solvay's new governance, providing insight into its vision, objectives, and the changes implemented to highlight the transformation and strategic evolution of the company.

"Solvay's annual report highlights our solid financial performance, maintaining our competitive position and progressing on our ambitious sustainability targets," said Philippe Kehren, Solvay CEO. "Its title, Mastering the Essential, sets the scene. This is who we are. Through the chapters, we explain our businesses, we highlight our strengths, we explain how we will operate in the future, and how convinced we are about the energy transition we are engaged in. We are a 160-year old company, with strong foundations, and we embark on Solvay's next chapter in our history with confidence."

The 2023 report is available on Solvay.com





