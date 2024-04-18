SiAT, a leading Taiwan manufacturer of advanced nanomaterials for batteries, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Japan's Zeon Corporation. This collaboration marks the introduction of single-walled carbon nanotube conductive paste. The product can replace or be combined with carbon black to serve as a conductive agent additive in Lithium-ion battery cathode/anode formulations, and also has wide applications in transparent films and EMI shielding.

Zeon produces single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) that demonstrate unique properties, including high aspect ratio, high purity and high specific surface area. Zeon is one of the few earliest SWCNT manufacturers and has achieved mass production since 2015.

CNT tends to undergo bundling and lack of dispersibility in aqueous and nonaqueous media. Nanomaterial dispersion has always been a difficult problem to overcome. SiAT has the unique technology know-how experience and production capacity in the application of nanomaterial dispersion to manufacture CNT conductive paste.

Through the SiAT Zeon partnership, the new SWCNT conductive paste exhibits excellent conductivity. In battery cathode/anode formulation, only 1/20 additive of SWCNT conductive paste is required compared to carbon black conductive paste, to enhance battery life and reduce charging times. This also increases the proportion of active materials in formulations, thereby boosting the battery's energy density.

SiAT's commitment to innovation in battery technology is further demonstrated by the launch of SWCNT conductive paste. For more information about SiAT's products, please contact us at info@siat.cc or visit www.siat.cc.

About Zeon

Zeon(TYO:4205)is a world leader in specialty elastomers, polymers, and specialty chemicals. With over 70 years in business and consolidated sales of over U.S. $2.5 billion, Zeon has both the experience and the expertise in C4 and C5 chemistry to offer a wide range of products. Zeon Corporation employs over 4,000 people worldwide, with global headquarters in Tokyo and regional headquarters in the United States, Singapore, and Germany.

About SiAT

SiAT (Sino Applied Technology) is a Taiwan manufacturer of advanced nanomaterials for next-generation batteries. Established in 2018, SiAT's mission is to accelerate green transition by increasing battery performance through its innovative nanomaterials. SiAT owns several US Europe patents in nanomaterial production. SiAT is scaling its technology at its manufacturing facility in Taiwan, and now offers innovative products including nano silicon anode, CNT conductive paste, LMFP paste, CNT-coated aluminum foil.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418904604/en/

Contacts:

Andrius Skirkevicius

+370-64190876

+886-3-463-6969

andrius_skirkevicius@siat.cc