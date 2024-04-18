Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Entergy's Reliability and Resilience Strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Entergy Corporation:

Entergy's performance report integrates a comprehensive overview of our 2023 achievements, including financial results with economic, environmental, governance, and social performance and impacts. Learn how we power life for all our stakeholders at performancereport.entergy.com.

Meeting our customers' evolving needs

Over the next three years, we plan to invest nearly $19.8 billion for the benefit of our customers. Our capital plan supports robust and unique growth opportunities that include:

Strong industrial sales driven by the Gulf region's advantages, geopolitical trends and federal Inflation Reduction Act initiatives.

Opportunities from data center, cloud computing and artificial intelligence trends, which not only provide growth but also diversify our customer base.

A clean energy transition to support growth as well as our customers' decarbonization goals, which include reducing or eliminating scope 2 and scope 1 emissions.

Improved reliability and resilience to ensure minimal interruption when faced with extreme weather events.

Improving delivery for our customers

Our three-year capital plan also includes significant investment for our transmission and distribution energy delivery system. These investments will serve customer growth and improve reliability and resilience, improving our customers' experience. We plan to expand and modernize our system, including new lines and substations, targeted upgrades and enhancements, self-healing technology and asset hardening. New assets installed on our grid will meet the latest resiliency standards.

Entergy's operating companies are proposing a $15 billion long-term plan to help reduce restoration costs and disruption risks from major storms. Our plan includes a $2.1 billion investment over the next three years for accelerated resilience. We will update our plans accordingly as our regulators approve resilience plan projects.

Reliability and resilience

At the same time we're making steady investments to strengthen power generation, transmission and distribution systems, it's important to increase the investments in our region to provide the resiliency our customers and communities need.

Resilience is a part of the DNA of the Gulf Coast and Entergy. Following the storms in 2020 and 2021, Entergy has further enhanced our focus and urgency for strengthening the electrical system in the Gulf South. To improve reliability, we're focusing on managing assets to reduce the probability of failure due to age, wear and tear. To improve resilience - the system's ability to withstand and recover from storms, fires, or other physical or cyber threats - we work with our regulators and customers on our investments in hardened assets, technological advancements and enhanced design standards.

