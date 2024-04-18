Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036
Gilead Sciences Publishes 2023 ESG Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Gilead Sciences published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report, which uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year.

In this year's report, you will see examples of Gilead's impact across four pillars:

  • Innovating Scientific Solutions
  • Advancing Health Equity and Access
  • Empowering People and Communities
  • Sustaining Our Shared Planet

Learn how we're advancing our vision to create a healthier world while benefiting our people, the communities we support and our planet.

https://www.gilead.com/-/media/files/pdfs/2023-Environmental-Social-Governance-Impact-Report.pdf

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

