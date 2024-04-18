Gilead Sciences Publishes 2023 ESG Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Gilead Sciences published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report, which uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year.

In this year's report, you will see examples of Gilead's impact across four pillars:

Innovating Scientific Solutions

Advancing Health Equity and Access

Empowering People and Communities

Sustaining Our Shared Planet

Learn how we're advancing our vision to create a healthier world while benefiting our people, the communities we support and our planet.

https://www.gilead.com/-/media/files/pdfs/2023-Environmental-Social-Governance-Impact-Report.pdf

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

