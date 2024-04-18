The Exterior Company, Inc. Celebrates 2024 Owens Corning Product Excellence Award

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / In a remarkable industry achievement, The Exterior Company, Inc. (TEC), has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Owens Corning Product Excellence Award. This accolade is awarded to roofing contractors who demonstrate unmatched performance in system selling for Owens Corning, the most trusted and recognized roofing brand in America. TEC's unwavering dedication to quality and its efforts to educate homeowners on the full benefits of an Owens Corning roofing system has redefined industry standards for excellence and customer satisfaction.

As a Platinum Preferred Contractor, TEC leads the way in roofing expertise, offering top-notch products and services while helping homeowners understand the advantages of an Owens Corning roofing system. This elite recognition celebrates TEC's commitment to delivering quality and comprehensive roofing solutions, showcasing the company's ability to provide holistic roofing advice that ensures informed customers and homes that are safe, energy-efficient, and beautiful.

To be considered for the Owens Corning Product Excellence Award, a contractor must meet rigorous criteria that encompass not only sales performance but also customer education and satisfaction. These criteria include:

System Selling Performance: Demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of Owens Corning roofing systems and effectively communicating their benefits to homeowners.

Customer Education: Ensuring homeowners are fully informed about the options available to them and the long-term advantages of investing in a quality roofing system.

Service Excellence: Providing outstanding customer service from initial consultation through to project completion and follow-up.

Quality Installation: Maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and adhering to all industry best practices.

Warranty Offerings: Offering the most comprehensive warranties in the industry, made possible by TEC's status as a Platinum Preferred Contractor.

This award is a significant milestone for The Exterior Company, highlighting its leadership in the roofing industry and solidifying its commitment to providing superior roofing services and solutions. This recognition reaffirms TEC's dedication to excellence and its ongoing mission to improve and protect homes across Central Pennsylvania and the East Coast, making every roofing project a step towards a more secure and visually appealing home.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this award," said Joe Hydrick, TEC Business Development Coordinator. "It reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Being recognized by Owens Corning, a leader in the industry, inspires us to maintain the highest standards in roofing services. Our status as a Platinum Preferred Contractor enables us to offer unmatched products and warranties, emphasizing the value we add to our customers' homes and lives."

Looking ahead, TEC continues to commit to its award-winning service, offering homeowners unparalleled quality and peace of mind, and paving the way for its ongoing leadership in the roofing industry.

For more information about The Exterior Company, please visit www.tecroofs.com

About The Exterior Company:

The Exterior Company (TEC) is a leading roofing and exterior services provider known for its commitment to excellence. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, TEC is a trusted name in the construction industry.

