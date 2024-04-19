Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2K9 | ISIN: CH0033361673 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BG
Lang & Schwarz
19.04.24
08:25 Uhr
82,50 Euro
-0,30
-0,36 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
U-BLOX HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
U-BLOX HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,9083,1008:26
0,0000,00028.03.23
Dow Jones News
19.04.2024 | 07:31
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2024

DJ u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2024 

u-blox AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2024 
2024-04-19 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Thalwil, Switzerland - 19 April 2024 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless 
communication technologies and services, announces that shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of 
Directors at today's Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2024, held in Horgen. 
Shareholders re-elected André Müller as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ulrich Looser, Markus Borchert, Karin 
Sonnenmoser, and Elke Eckstein were also confirmed as members until the end of the next annual general meeting. Fabian 
Rauch was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Ulrich Looser and Markus Borchert were 
re-elected to the Nomination, Compensation and Sustainability Committee. 
Shareholders approved a dividend payment in the form of a par value reduction in the amount of CHF 1.00 per share. The 
last trading day with entitlement to receive the dividend is May 7, 2024, and u-blox's shares will be traded 
ex-dividend as of May 8, 2024. The payment will take place on May 13, 2023. Swiss tax law allows for dividend payments 
in the form of a par value reduction without the deduction of 35% withholding tax. 
The compensation report 2023 was approved in an advisory vote by a vast majority of shareholders. Shareholders also 
approved the maximum total compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee (unchanged versus last year). 
For the full minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2024, please click here.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2024 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.