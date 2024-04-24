u-blox AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Thalwil, Switzerland - 24 April 2024 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announces its trading update for the first quarter of 2024.
u-blox generated revenue of CHF 56.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to
EBIT, on an IFRS basis, declined to CHF -20.4 million from CHF 28.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The respective EBIT margin declined to -36.4% from 17.0% one year earlier. EBIT (adjusted) declined to CHF -18.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to CHF 29.8 million one year earlier. The respective EBIT margin (adjusted) declined to -33.2% from 18.0% one year earlier. The decline reflects the lower operational leverage following the decline in revenue.
Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, commented, "The results achieved in the first quarter of 2024 were weak as expected. Our view for 2024 is unchanged: based on our experience and input from customers, we expect a sequential recovery over the next quarters."
u-blox remains positive on its long-term development prospects. Demand and requirements for semiconductor solutions for automated and autonomous driving, asset tracking, healthcare offerings, and industrial automation will grow significantly. As confirmed by our design wins, u-blox is well on track to profitably grow with its positioning and wireless connectivity semiconductor solutions and services business.
Guidance for Q2 2024
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.
