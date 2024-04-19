

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric SA (SBGSF.PK), a French digital automation and energy management firm, on Friday confirmed that it has been engaged in preliminary talks on a potential deal with Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY), an American software company.



In response to recent press articles, the company said, 'Discussions remain at a preliminary stage regarding a potential transaction, and there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed upon. No further comment will be made until an update is warranted.'



Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Schneider Electric is in talks to take control of Bentley Systems in a deal that could be worth more than $15 billion.



As per the report, Schneider would merge its software business with Bentley, which would remain a public company.



Schneider now said the move serves as part of its continuous exploration of opportunities in furtherance of its One Software strategy.



In Paris, Schneider Electric shares were losing around 2.4 percent, to trade at 210.25 euros.



