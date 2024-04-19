CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is up over 96% at $2.83. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (RWOD) is up over 70% at $12.63. SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) is up over 13% at $2.10. HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is up over 13% at $1.47. Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) is up over 10% at $1.23. Paramount Global (PARA) is up over 9% at $12.02. Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) is up over 9% at $4.41. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (TWG) is up over 9% at $2.02. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) is up over 7% at $4.35. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) is up over 7% at $3.00. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is up over 7% at $2.88. U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is up over 7% at $1.35. Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (MTEN) is up over 5% at $3.70.
In the Red
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is down over 66% at $1.21. Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) is down over 23% at $1.13. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) is down over 15% at $2.79. ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) is down over 12% at $4.10. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is down over 12% at $1.33. Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is down over 10% at $1.23. Biotricity, Inc. (BTCY) is down over 8% at $1.35. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) is down over 7% at $2.06. Veru Inc. (VERU) is down over 6% at $1.32. ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is down over 5% at $2.26.
