

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - ROHM and STMicroelectronics (STM) announced the expansion of the existing multi-year, long-term 150mm silicon carbide substrate wafers supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company. The new agreement governs the supply of larger volumes of SiC substrate wafers, for a minimum expected value of $230 million.



Geoff West, Chief Procurement Officer, STMicroelectronics, said: 'This expanded agreement with SiCrystal will bring additional volumes of 150mm SiC substrate wafers to support our devices manufacturing capacity ramp-up for automotive and industrial customers worldwide.'



