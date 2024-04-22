Comcast Corporation: Comcast RISE To Provide Grant Packages to 500 More Small Businesses in Five Regions

Small businesses in Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, Richmond, VA and southern Colorado, are now eligible to apply for a comprehensive package that includes business coaching sessions, education resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedules, and technology makeovers.

Now in its fourth year, Comcast RISE has awarded 13,500 small businesses with over $125 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Comcast announced a new round of businesses in five regions will receive grants through Comcast RISE, providing 500 more small businesses with comprehensive packages that include business coaching sessions, education resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedules, and technology makeovers.

Comcast RISE is committed to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program was created to help businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

Beginning on May 1, and through May 31, eligible businesses in Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, Richmond, VA and southern Colorado can apply for a grant package at www.ComcastRISE.com. A total of 100 grants per region, or 500 grants overall, will be announced in August 2024, bringing the total number of recipients to date to 14,000.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and are essential to building strong and thriving local communities," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast. "Comcast RISE is proud to help strengthen and empower these small businesses and entrepreneurs to expand and grow."

Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover.

The program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

Grant packages will include:

Coaching Sessions - Business assessment and coaching that provide business owners with recommendations on how to help grow their businesses.

- Business assessment and coaching that provide business owners with recommendations on how to help grow their businesses. Education Resources - 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules and resources for small business owners.

- 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules and resources for small business owners. Monetary Grant - $5,000 monetary grant.

- $5,000 monetary grant. Creative Production & Media - Professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day linear media schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.)

- Professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day linear media schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.) Technology Makeover - Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may apply for tech makeover services.)

In addition, any small business owner can visit the Comcast RISE destination on X1 featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. X1 customers can say "Comcast RISE" into the voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

